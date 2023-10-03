Region Scandal in Montenegro: A girl tears, destroys and spits on the flag of Serbia Montenegrin police are looking for minor E. S. from Bar, who is suspected of having committed the criminal offense of harming the reputation of a foreign state. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 10:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

There's an ongoing search for the girl after she posted a video on the Tik-Tok social network in which she tears, destroys and spits on the flag of Serbia.



The prosecutor of the Basic State Prosecutor's Office in Bar, Radovan Djurišić, announced for Podgorica Vijesti that the police informed the prosecutor's office about a video showing a minor female tearing and destroying the national flag of Serbia.



"A minor was identified and a search warrant was issued for her, and the acting prosecutor qualified the act in question as a criminal offense of harming the reputation of a foreign state or international organization from Article 200 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code of Montenegro," Djurišić specified.



He pointed out that the suspected minor has not yet made a statement, because she is on the run.