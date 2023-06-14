Region Serbian scenario in Bosnia and Herzegovina; School shooting: There are injured VIDEO Student G.M. shot an English elementary school teacher in Lukavac early this morning. He is in serious condition. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 14, 2023 | 12:27 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Also, the injured, whose initials are O.N, is currently in the operating room where doctors are fighting for his life.



As Klix.ba learns, it is about the student G. M. (2008), who was transferred from one primary school to another due to bad behavior. A student came to school armed this morning and asked for N.O. whom he shot in the head.



He wounded him in the neck. The injured O.N. was transferred to the Clinical Center in Tuzla.



The student was placed under the control of the police, and the police are currently conducting an investigation on the ground. Klix.ba writes that the student committed the shooting out of revenge because he was kicked out of school, and he had announced his threats before.

"There was a shooting at the elementary school in Lukavac this morning, there are no children among the injured," confirmed the mayor of Lukavac, Edin Delić. "I'm asking parents to control the panic. The perpetrator is a minor child and he was immediately arrested. A difficult day," announced Delic.



The police have not yet made an official announcement.

The media reports that the student fired several shots and that it was only by sheer luck that no one else was injured. Also, the media in BiH state that Nedim Osmanović, who is the nephew of SDA vice-president Fadil Osmanović, was shot.