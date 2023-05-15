Tragedy on birthday: Another minor was killed
A 16-year-old boy was killed at a birthday party on Saturday in Križevci in a push with a friend a year older.Source: Tanjug
He was arrested after the tragedy.
According to the Croatian media, they were at a friend's birthday party and at one point they went outside in front of the building where the celebration was taking place, where there was an argument and then a push.
The 16-year-old fell and despite the quick intervention of the ambulance and resuscitation, he died.
The police is conducting a criminal investigation, and according to still unconfirmed information, it is about a minor who was a friend of the deceased. Those present testified that he walked away from the scene after the tragedy but returned afterwards.