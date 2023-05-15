Region Tragedy on birthday: Another minor was killed A 16-year-old boy was killed at a birthday party on Saturday in Križevci in a push with a friend a year older. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 15, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

He was arrested after the tragedy.



According to the Croatian media, they were at a friend's birthday party and at one point they went outside in front of the building where the celebration was taking place, where there was an argument and then a push.



The 16-year-old fell and despite the quick intervention of the ambulance and resuscitation, he died.



The police is conducting a criminal investigation, and according to still unconfirmed information, it is about a minor who was a friend of the deceased. Those present testified that he walked away from the scene after the tragedy but returned afterwards.