Region 0

The new strain of coronavirus confirmed in Slovenia; It spreads like lightning

A new strain of coronavirus, which is why masks are being used again, has been confirmed in Slovenia. According to the media, the strain is spreading rapidly.

Source: Jutarnji list
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

The latest data from the National Health Laboratory in Slovenia showed that among the samples positive for the coronavirus, which were sequenced between March 24 and April 7, they confirmed a new omicron subvariant XBB.1.16. that is, "Arcturus".

The new symptoms that this strain of coronavirus brings with it are, according to Jutarnji List, itching, conjunctivitis and high temperatures. It is also emphasized that no serious complications have been recorded so far.

Currently, the previous variant of the omicron strain of the XBB.1.5 coronavirus dominates in Slovenia, but they began to isolate themselves and become infected with the latest strain "Arcturus".

According to data from the World Health Situation, the latest subvariant is similar to the dominant omicron variant XBB.1.5., but has “an additional mutation in the spike protein. Laboratory studies have shown that it is more contagious and pathogenic," WHO announced.

It is added that this could mean that "Arcturus" could spread faster, but there are no indications that it will cause a more severe course of the disease.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Region

Mayor of the Municipality of Budva arrested

Chairman of Municipal Assembly of Budva, Milo Božović, was arrested in a police operation that is being carried out today in several Montenegrin cities.

Region Thursday, April 13, 2023 10:33 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

I told you so

The resignation of DPS leader Milo Djukanović is expected, said Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazović, adding that a new era for Montenegro should begin.

Region Thursday, April 6, 2023 13:55 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

"We said goodbye to the last dictator in Europe"

The newly elected President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, addressed the public after his convincing victory in the second round of the presidential elections.

Region Sunday, April 2, 2023 22:59 Comments: 1
FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg
page 1 of 3 go to page