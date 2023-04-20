Region The new strain of coronavirus confirmed in Slovenia; It spreads like lightning A new strain of coronavirus, which is why masks are being used again, has been confirmed in Slovenia. According to the media, the strain is spreading rapidly. Source: Jutarnji list Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 12:57 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The latest data from the National Health Laboratory in Slovenia showed that among the samples positive for the coronavirus, which were sequenced between March 24 and April 7, they confirmed a new omicron subvariant XBB.1.16. that is, "Arcturus".



The new symptoms that this strain of coronavirus brings with it are, according to Jutarnji List, itching, conjunctivitis and high temperatures. It is also emphasized that no serious complications have been recorded so far.



Currently, the previous variant of the omicron strain of the XBB.1.5 coronavirus dominates in Slovenia, but they began to isolate themselves and become infected with the latest strain "Arcturus".



According to data from the World Health Situation, the latest subvariant is similar to the dominant omicron variant XBB.1.5., but has “an additional mutation in the spike protein. Laboratory studies have shown that it is more contagious and pathogenic," WHO announced.



It is added that this could mean that "Arcturus" could spread faster, but there are no indications that it will cause a more severe course of the disease.