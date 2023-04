Region Mayor of the Municipality of Budva arrested Chairman of Municipal Assembly of Budva, Milo Božović, was arrested in a police operation that is being carried out today in several Montenegrin cities. Source: Vijesti Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 10:33 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

By order of the Special State Prosecutor's Office (SDT), Božović was arrested in his family home in the center of Budva.



According to the knowledge of Vijesti, the arrests commenced this morning at 4 a.m. in Budva, Cetinje and Podgorica.