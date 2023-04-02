Region "We said goodbye to the last dictator in Europe" The newly elected President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, addressed the public after his convincing victory in the second round of the presidential elections. Source: B92 Sunday, April 2, 2023 | 22:59 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

"Tonight is the night we have been waiting for more than thirty years, let us be happy with this victory," he said.



"We said a big good evening and good day to a richer and more successful Montenegro. Tonight we leave the past in the past, we step strongly into the future. I invite everyone to celebrate with dignity tonight," Milatović said and added:



"We said goodbye to a disastrous regime and the last dictator in Europe".



Milatović said that nobody will argue with Montenegro anymore.



He added that this is a historic evening and once again called for it to be celebrated with dignity because, as he says, nothing should demean a great success.