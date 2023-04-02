Region Milatović - the new president of Montenegro; Podgorica celebrates VIDEO In the second round, Jakov Milatovic of the "Europe Now!" Movement won the presidential elections in Montenegro: "We have been waiting for this for 30 years!" Source: B92 Sunday, April 2, 2023 | 21:55 Tweet Share Foto: Amir Hamzagic/ATAImages

Latest data; CeMi: Milatović won 60 percent of the vote



According to the Centre for Monitoring and Research (CEMI), which published its preliminary results of the run-off presidential election in Montenegro, the candidate of the “Europe Now!" movement, Jakov Milatovic, won 60 percent of the vote based on 98 percent of the votes processed so far.



According to CEMI’s preliminary results, the incumbent Milo Djukanovic, from the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro (DPS), received 40 percent.



98 percent of the samples were processed, the turnout is 70.5 percent, which is about 383.300 citizens. According to the CeMi projection, Jakov Milatović has won 60 percent of the vote, 58 percent in the south, 63.2 percent in the center of Montenegro, and 55.8 percent in the north.



He won 68.1% in Podgorica, 62.1% in Nikšić, 50.3% in Bijelo Polje and 54.5% in Bar. Milo Djukanović won 40 percent of the vote, 42 percent in the south, 36.8 percent in the central parts of Montenegro, and 44.2 percent in the north. 31.9 percent of citizens voted for him in Podgorica, 37.9% in Nikšić, 49.7% in Bijelo Polje and 45.5% in Bar.



The newly elected President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, addressed the public after his convincing victory in the second round of the presidential elections.



The first round of presidential elections was held on March 19 with the participation of seven candidates, but no one won the required majority of votes.



"Tonight is the night we have been waiting for more than thirty years, let us be happy with this victory," Milatovic said.

Milo acknowledged defeat: "Montenegro chose"

Foto: Amir Hamzagic/ATAImages

Presidential candidate Milo Djukanović spoke tonight from the DPS headquarters.



"The elections are over, Montenegro has chosen, I respect that choice, I congratulate Jakov Milatović. I wish him to be a successful president because this can mean that Montenegro will also be a successful country," said Djukanović.

Democratic Front (DF): "Happy victory to everyone"

Leaders, MPs and officials of the Democratic Front (DF) expressed their satisfaction over Milo Djukanović's defeat in the second round of the presidential elections in Montenegro.



"Finally! Decades of effort has paid off. Happy victory to everyone," DF told the Podgorica portal Borba.



PZP President Nebojša Medojević spoke after the announcement of the results of the presidential elections.



"His era of evil is over. He destroyed the country, destroyed our lives, and left a legacy of crime and immorality. We waited for this for so long. May God help us," Medojević wrote on Twitter.