Small plane crashes in Pula, killing two people

A little before 1:00 p.m., a small private plane crashed at the Pula airport, killing two people.

Unofficially, the plane, full of fuel, crashed during take-off, writes Jutarnji list.

There were a man and a woman in the aircraft.

It is assumed that they are from Germany, given that the plane had a German registration.

Numerous teams of firefighters and ambulances were dispatched to the airport.

All flights have been cancelled.

