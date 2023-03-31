Region Small plane crashes in Pula, killing two people A little before 1:00 p.m., a small private plane crashed at the Pula airport, killing two people. Source: B92 Friday, March 31, 2023 | 14:14 Tweet Share Printskrin twitter_arsagarson

Unofficially, the plane, full of fuel, crashed during take-off, writes Jutarnji list.



There were a man and a woman in the aircraft.



It is assumed that they are from Germany, given that the plane had a German registration.



Numerous teams of firefighters and ambulances were dispatched to the airport.



All flights have been cancelled.