Small plane crashes in Pula, killing two people
A little before 1:00 p.m., a small private plane crashed at the Pula airport, killing two people.Source: B92
Unofficially, the plane, full of fuel, crashed during take-off, writes Jutarnji list.
There were a man and a woman in the aircraft.
It is assumed that they are from Germany, given that the plane had a German registration.
Numerous teams of firefighters and ambulances were dispatched to the airport.
All flights have been cancelled.
U Puli se srušio avion, dvoje mrtvih pic.twitter.com/9Q8swkh4pr— Arsil (@arsagarson) March 31, 2023