Region Three earthquakes in a row: The ground near Serbia was shaking The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) registered three weak earthquakes in southern Bulgaria within 30 minutes. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, March 10, 2023 | 12:49

The strongest was at 10:15 a.m., with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale, and its epicenter was 13 kilometers northeast of Dimitrovgrad (Bulgaria) and 30 kilometers from Stara Zagora, at a depth of two kilometers, reports Novinite news agency.



The second earthquake occurred a few minutes later, in the same area. Its magnitude was 2.5 degrees on the Richter scale, and the epicenter was 13 kilometers northwest of Harmanli in Haskovo Province, at a depth of two kilometers.



The third earthquake in the same area had a magnitude of 2.2. on the Richter scale.