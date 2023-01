Region NATO ships near Serbia: What is it about? They spoke up The ships of NATO member states, the US "James E. Williams" and the Turkish "Barbados", will sail into the Port of Bar today, the Ministry of Defense announced. Source: Blic Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 16:37 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Valda Kalnina

The statement said that the goal of the visit is "strengthening defense relations in the region and strengthening maritime security in the waters of NATO member states."



The U.S. ship, it is added, is the flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2).