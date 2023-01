Region A corpse found in the river Lim: It is suspected it's the missing girl from Priboj In the basin of the river Lim near Rudo on the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina, divers from Rudo pulled out a lifeless female body from the water. Source: RINA Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 18:30 Tweet Share Foto: Rina

"It is suspected that it is the missing I.D. that they were looking for. Her father will go to identify the body," it was confirmed for the RINA agency.



The police are on the ground and they are waiting for the arrival of the prosecutor.