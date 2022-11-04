Region "This is the destruction of the agreement. We can't take it anymore" The representative of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija, Goran Rakić, commented on the new situation in Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Friday, November 4, 2022 | 17:47 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/Djordje Savic

"These days, and especially yesterday, the Albanian regime has shown that it is not interested in anything. Neither the CSM (Community of Serbian Municipalities), nor the Serbian people, and we are particularly concerned that (North Mitrovica regional police director) Nenad Djurić was suspended at the suggestion of the police inspectorate," Rakić said at the press conference.



"This is the final straw... This is the destruction of the agreement... We cannot tolerate it anymore," said Rakić and stated that on Saturday there will be a meeting of representatives of the Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija on how to react to this situation, i.e. whether they will leave the institutions in Kosovo and Metohija.



Rakić stated that a protest will be held tomorrow, where Serbs will democratically express their dissatisfaction with the dismissal of police officer Nenad Djurić.



Police officer Nenad Djurić stated at the press conference that he will no longer be a member of the police, stressing that he wants to appear before God's court with a clean face.



"Strengthened by all this, I want to tell you that past generations do not allow me to act differently. Everything is mine here, my family, which I love immensely, and there is no blackmail that can make me leave it," Djurić said.