Region The results are here: Dodik has the most votes The Central Election Commission announced the first preliminary results for the election of the President of Republika Srpska. Source: B92 Monday, October 3, 2022 | 11:47

SNSD candidate Milorad Dodik won 242.851 votes or 48.80 percent, while PDP candidate Jelena Trivić won 212.452 votes or 42.69 percent.



This result was announced based on 81.91 percent of processed polling stations.



According to the same data, the CEC of Bosnia-Herzegovina confirmed the victory of the candidate Željka Cvijanović for the Serbian member of the BiH Presidency, Denis Bećirović, from among the Bosniak people, while the current member of this highest state body, Željko Komšić took the lead over the opponent for the Croatian member, Borjan Krišto (HDZBiH).



This result was announced based on more than 86 percent of votes. If this result is officially confirmed, it will be Komšić's fourth mandate in the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Although it was announced, CEC members did not address the media, and the results were published on the CEC website.