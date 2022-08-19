Region On the day of the confidence vote in the Government, a helicopter lands on St Stefan Serbian member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik, is traveling to Montenegro, ahead of the vote of confidence in the government of Montenegrin Prime Minister Source: Istraga.ba Friday, August 19, 2022 | 12:34 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK/Ilustracija

Serbian member of the BiH Presidency, Milorad Dodik, is traveling to Montenegro, ahead of the vote of confidence in the government of Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazović, the media in Bosnia-Herzegovina report.



According to the portal Istraga.ba, in the official announcement of the event for Friday, August 19, there is no information about the activities of member of the BiH Presidency Dodik because he will not be working officially today. However, other documents in the possession of that portal reveal that Dodik will travel to Montenegro by helicopter on Friday around noon.



The destination is, as further stated, Budva and Saint Stefan. The return time proves that this is not a tourist visit. "The return from Budva-St Stefan to Trebinje is planned for the same day, at 4 p.m.," it was stated in the documents submitted to the Montenegrin police.



Dodik's visit to Montenegro will last only four hours. It was not specified with whom he will meet, and his visit was not announced to the media in Montenegro. Among the announced events for Friday, August 19, there is no significant event on St. Stefan's. The most important Montenegrin event today, however, is in Podgorica, where the assembly is debating the vote of confidence in the Government of Dritan Abazović.



According to Montenegrin media, the outcome of that session is uncertain. The parties that signed the initiative to replace the Government of Dritan Abazović have 36 MPs, while five more hands are needed for the replacement.



Abazović's URA and SNP will not vote against the executive power in which their prime minister, vice presidents and ministers are. If the minorities, which are not signatories to the initiative, Forca and the Bosniak Party, vote for the fall of the government, the number will reach 40, so that the majority is still one vote short.



MPs of the Democratic Front, among whom is the leader of the New Serbian Democracy Andrija Mandić, will therefore play a key role. He recently said that "it is fairest to make an agreement within the framework of the parliamentary majority that the people supported on August 30".



This is, in fact, the majority gathered by the now deceased Bishop Amfilohije. Dritan Abazović was a minister in that government. After that, the government was replaced, so the DPS of Milo Djukanović supported the minority government headed by Dritan Abazović.



However, after the signing of the Fundamental Agreement between the Government of Montenegro and the Serbian Orthodox Church, Abazović lost the support of the pro-Montenegrin parties, who labeled his act as traitorous. It was precisely those parties that initiated his removal.