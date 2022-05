Region Liz Truss with Bosnia-Herzegovina's officials today British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrived in Sarajevo, where she is scheduled to meet with the officials of Bosnia-Herzegovina today. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 26, 2022 | 09:16 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

As Klix.ba previously reported, the British Minister should first meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia-Herzegovina Bisera Turković, and then meetings with members of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina will follow.