Region Abazović from Davos: "Relations between Montenegro and Serbia are a priority" PHOTO After the meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, the Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazović spoke. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 12:21

Relations between Montenegro and Serbia are a priority, said Abazovic, who met with the Serbian President at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



"Relations with Serbia are a priority - we are ready for intensive cooperation in all areas of common interest," Abazovic wrote on Twitter.



Abazovic wrote that Montenegro is making maximum efforts to promote a policy of regional cooperation, reconciliation, coexistence and better economic ties in the Western Balkans.



"An excellent opportunity to discuss bilateral issues with Abazović, but also to invite him once again to join us at the meeting of the Open Balkans initiative in Ohrid," Vučić previously announced on Instagram.