Abazović from Davos: "Relations between Montenegro and Serbia are a priority" PHOTO
After the meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, the Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazović spoke.Source: B92
Relations between Montenegro and Serbia are a priority, said Abazovic, who met with the Serbian President at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"Relations with Serbia are a priority - we are ready for intensive cooperation in all areas of common interest," Abazovic wrote on Twitter.
Abazovic wrote that Montenegro is making maximum efforts to promote a policy of regional cooperation, reconciliation, coexistence and better economic ties in the Western Balkans.
"An excellent opportunity to discuss bilateral issues with Abazović, but also to invite him once again to join us at the meeting of the Open Balkans initiative in Ohrid," Vučić previously announced on Instagram.
#MNE🇲🇪 ulaže maksimalne napore da se na Zapadnom Balkanu promoviše politika regionalne saradnje, pomirenja, suživota, bolje ekonomske povezanosti.— Dr Dritan Abazovic (@DritanAbazovic) May 25, 2022
Odnosi sa 🇷🇸 prioritetni - spremni smo na intezivnu saradnju u svim oblastima od zajedničkog interesa. Sastanak na @wef sa @avucic. pic.twitter.com/QhCu7EA8uV