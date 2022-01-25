Region On NATO's request, North Macedonia will take part; Croatia: We will withdraw soldiers Macedonian Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska says it's possible Macedonian army could be involved in a possible military conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Source: B92, Jutarnji list, Tanjug Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | 12:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

North Macedonia is in favor of a diplomatic solution to the dispute between Russia and Ukraine, but there is a possibility that it will get involved in a possible conflict, if NATO asks for something like that, said the Minister of Defense, Slavjanka Petrovska.



Such a move would be possible only with the consent of the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski.



Petrovska also stated that the Macedonian Armed Forces are already preparing analyzes of possible engagement in this conflict, but pointed out that the decision on the possible participation of Macedonian soldiers has not been made.



Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has a completely opposite position on Macedonia, who today, when asked to comment on the conflict in Ukraine, said he knew nothing about it.



"NATO is stepping up its presence, we don't have to do anything about it, nor will we have anything. If there is an escalation, we will withdraw our troops to the last Croatian soldier. It has nothing to do with Ukraine, but with Biden's policy, I see inconsistency and dangerous behavior. There are ways to save Ukraine, at least 99 percent, to help it economically," Milanovic said.



"When Trump left, who was attacked by Democrats for nurturing Putin's policy, the new administration, under pressure from Republican hawks, suddenly put pressure on the Pentagon and Biden to stand firm against Russia. I see a strong Russian interest, I see Ukraine. Ukraine has no place in NATO. It is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Peace. The political scene needs to be calmed down and extremists not allowed to keep up the pressure on politics, and that is why Croatia will not participate in that. I will not allow it, and Plenković can continue to threaten Russia as much as he wants. Apart from visiting Ukraine twice, he does not know what happened. Croatia should escape from that, when there is a fire - close the door," Milanovic added.