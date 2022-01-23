Region Krivokapic removes Abazovic from another position At today's telephone session, Government of Montenegro will vote on Krivokapić's proposal to remove Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović from another position. Source: B92, RTCG Monday, January 24, 2022 | 13:29 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

This is the function from the position of the president of the National Council for combating High Corruption.



Given that Krivokapić is supported by the majority of ministers in the Government, it is realistic to expect that this proposal will be voted on at today's Government session.



National Council headed by Abazović was formed on December 17, 2020, whereas Dr Milan Popović, Milojko Spajić, Stevo Muk were elected its members, and Vanja Ćalović Marković was elected the head of the Expert Team.



Let us remind you, Krivokapić submitted the initiative for the removal of Abazović from the position of Deputy Prime Minister. On February 3 at 11.00 a.m., it will be voted on in the Parliament of Montenegro.