Region "The government has already been dissolved" Tensions in Montenegro: Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic submitted a vote of no confidence, while Zdravko Krivokapic submitted an initiative to remove him. Source: B92 Thursday, January 20, 2022 | 13:55

This situation is actually just the culmination of several months of crisis in the government in Montenegro, which was won by the opposition parties after the elections, overthrowing Milo Djukanovic from the DPS. It should be reminded that Djukanovic is still the President of Montenegro.



The boiling point on Wednesday arose between Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, who is the leader of the Civic Initiative URA and the leader of the "In Black and White" Coalition, and Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic himself.



Abazovic announced that he would submit a motion for the formation of a minority government, which meant "overthrowing his boss", while the "boss", i.e. the Montenegrin Prime Minister, initiated the procedure of his dismissal from the position of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister. A vote on the removal of Abazović from the position of Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled for February 3 at 11 a.m.



Podgorica News also learns that "In Black and White" Coalition and the opposition are also planning to submit a proposal for the dismissal of the President of the Parliament of Montenegro, Aleksa Bečić (Democratic Montenegro).



Moreover, last night, hundreds of citizens gathered in front of the Government building, dissatisfied with the new political turmoil. Many of them called out Abazović, shouting: "Treason".



The police were present all the time. The organizer of the gathering is not known, but Vijesti writes that it was organized by Krivokapić's followers. According to Vijesti, among those gathered were MPs from Democratic Montenegro Momo Koprivica, Vladimir Martinović, Albin Ćeman, MP from United Montenegro Vladimir Dobričanin, True Montenegro Marko Milačić...



New protests have been announced for today.