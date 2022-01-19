Region URA initiated a change of government in Podgorica; Radulović supported Abazović PHOTO After the submission of initiatives for a vote of no confidence in the Government of Montenegro, numerous politicians reacted immediately, as well as ministers. Source: Tanjug, CDM Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | 16:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ BORIS PEJOVIC

Democratic Montenegro reacted after the Civic Movement United Reform Action (GP URA) handed over this initiative to the Assembly.



"URA deputies together with DPS submitted an initiative to overthrow the government. The betrayal of the people's will of epic proportions is being prepared", the Democrats state on Facebook.



The proposal for a vote of no confidence in the Government of Montenegro was signed by 31 deputies. It was supported by the deputies of the "In Black and White" coalition, but also by the deputies of the minority parties, SDP, SD, LP and DPS.



"When you combine political fraud, political hypocrisy, political immorality, political cowardice and political betrayal, you get a great national betrayal. A betrayal of epic proportions. Betrayal of the century.

Radulovic sided with Abazovic

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Djordje Radulović, assessed that the Deputy Prime Minister, Dritan Abazović, had contributed the most to the work of the Government during the previous year.



"I do not share the view that he should resign because of several things that I know, and which are confirmed by the results," said Radulović.



He stated that "in a very complicated political moment, as well as in any complex and confusing situation, it is our obligation to take care of everything we say and do on the public stage."



"Simplification and generalization are never a choice, least of all on days like this. Thus, the claim that the ministers in the Government of Montenegro consider it ethical for the Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović to resign from that position, is one of the sentences that generalize the situation, spoken not only in his own name, but in the name of everyone. Any generalization when we talk about the work of Vice President Abazović is not a good method that should be used at this moment, since he was the one who contributed the most to the work of the Government during the previous year. Especially having in mind that, thanks to his political courage, the first peaceful change of government in Montenegro took place, enabling those who call for his resignation as a minister to come to power," Radulovic said.



He also pointed out that Abazović, as the vice president in charge of foreign policy, did a lot in the promotion of Montenegro and protection of the state interests.



"He was not only a signatory of the Agreement of Political Leaders after the elections, but also the biggest guarantor that we will stay on the same European course, which is supported by 80 percent of our citizens. It is our consistency on that path that the European Commission has recognized, clearly stating our success in the Progress Report for our country. Also, I know that as a coordinator of the security services, he contributed to achieving results in combating organized crime, which led to a record seizure of narcotics", Radulovic added.



The fact is that since Dritan Abazovic took over the security sector, according to the head of Montenegrin diplomacy, "the clashes between criminal groups on our Chicago-style streets in the 1920s, in which many innocent citizens were killed, have stopped."



"It is a breakthrough that our European partners have clearly recognized, and most of all, it represents a big step forward for Montenegro not only in its European story, but also brings the maturing of a society that has the strength and political will to implement reforms in this field, without exception", concluded Radulović.