Region Croatian police addressed the public: Belgrade did everything A high-ranking Croatian police official held an extraordinary press conference after returning from Belgrade, where he was due to disappearance of Matej Periš. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 12, 2022 | 13:49 Tweet Share Tanjug/HINA/LANA SLIVAR DOMINIC

Assistant Chief of Police and Chief of the Criminal Police Directorate Antonio Gerovac informed the media that the Serbian police did absolutely everything in their power to find the missing young man, for whom the search has been going on for 12 days.



According to him, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Serbia, Aleksandar Vulin, provided Croatian police officials with an insight into all documents and explained to them the entire course of the investigation, which Gerovac says was done in the best possible way.



"With all that has been collected so far, Matej's disappearance does not indicate that it is the result of any violent act," said the Croatian police official, adding that everyone still hopes that the young man from Split will be found alive. As he points out, the Serbian police have a version of his disappearance, but they cannot talk about it now.



"Serbian police have done an excellent job of monitoring Matej Periš, every part and every sequence of his movement is covered to the brim, that's hours and hours of material. Many recordings are still being sharpened and reviewed," he said, adding that he met with the father of the missing Matej, Nenad, in the presence of Vulin and other police officials.



Asked whether the video of the entry into the water, which was published in the media, was authentic, the Croatian police official said that it was authentic, but that no police officer would be able to say with 100% certainty that Matej was in the video.



For now, as he says, the movements of the young men from Split have been completely reconstructed by the Serbian police, from the moment they entered Serbia, and there are no holes there.



"Serbian and Croatian police will now focus on friends, as part of clarifying the circumstances of what happened in the club itself," Gerovac said, adding that Croatian police would help their colleagues from Serbia.



"Those with whom the Croatian police cooperated are the greatest professionals that Serbia and the Belgrade Police have, all available equipment is included in the search for Matej, the river is still being searched, all surrounding countries have been alerted. They have done absolutely everything," Gerovac pointed out.



Let us remind you, Matej Periš disappeared on the night between December 30 and 31, when he ran out of the "Gothic" club, and since then all trace of him has been lost.