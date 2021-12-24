Region Russia has spoken out about Dodik Speaking about the crisis in BiH, the head of Russian diplomacy stated that the former High Representative in BiH, Valentin Inzko, is also responsible for that. Source: Oslobodjenje Friday, December 24, 2021 | 09:09 Tweet Share Ale_Mi/depostphotos

"By his completely irresponsible behavior regarding the amendments to the Criminal Code, former High Representative Valentin Inzko has significantly damaged the internal political climate within Bosnia-Herzegovina, said Sergei Lavrov for 'Oslobodjenje'. It is absolutely frivolous to allow such a provocation literally before the resignation, to slam the door and leave everyone to sort out the consequences of the chaos that has erupted", Sergei Lavrov told 'Oslobodjenje'.



Asked whether the claims of the Serbian member of the Presidency Milorad Dodik, when BiH is already accused of secessionism, that the Republika Srpska has unequivocal support for Russia present threats to peace and secession, Lavrov said:



"First of all, I cannot agree with the thesis that the initiatives of the member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, pose a threat to peace. I do not share such allegations, I consider them unfounded."



Russia, as one of the guarantors of the Dayton Peace Agreement, is extremely responsible in its obligations and closely monitors the development of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In this opinion, it is related to the intensification of externally supported attempts to revise the Dayton ethno-administrative architecture in favor of the unitarization and centralization of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the detriment of the constitutional powers of the constituent peoples and entities. Such a policy is extremely dangerous for the situation in the country, the region and Europe as a whole. We warn our partners within Bosnia and Herzegovina and abroad about this", Lavrov added.



He also pointed out that completely irresponsible behavior of the former High Representative Valentin Inzko, in connection with the amendments to the Criminal Code significantly damaged the internal political climate.



"It is absolutely frivolous to allow such a provocation on the eve of his resignation, to slam the door and leave everyone to sort out the consequences of the chaos that followed. However, this once again showed that the institution of a foreign protectorate in the form of a high representative is not only outdated but turned into a source of problems. The need to liquidate it and to free sovereign Bosnia and Herzegovina from excessive guardianship, which is humiliating for its peoples, has been evident for a longer period of time", Lavrov added.