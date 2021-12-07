Region "Montenegro will be the first next EU member" Montenegro will be the first next member of the EU, because it is in the interest of the state, the Western Balkans and the Union itself, Aleksa Bečić said. Source: RTCG Monday, December 6, 2021 | 13:47 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/Mehaniq

He said at a press conference on the occasion of the official visit of the Speaker of the Estonian Parliament, Jüri Ratas, that the country has always been a sincere supporter of the enlargement policy.



"Montenegro should, can and will be the first next member of the EU, because it is in the interest of the state, the Western Balkans, the Union. We expect and believe, fulfilling everything in front of us, that we will find a wide open door," Becic said.



He thanked Estonia for its great assistance to Montenegro in the integration process.



Becic said that he was satisfied that the honorary consulate of Estonia in Montenegro would be officially opened today. He said that he informed Ratas that Montenegro stands strongly on the European and Euro-Atlantic path and wants to be a factor of stability in the region.



"In the previous 15 months, the support for integration has strongly increased, which speaks in favor of the fact that we are sincere and committed on that path and that we have the strong support of our European partners," Becic said.



Ratas said that Montenegro can count on Estonia's support in the enlargement process. Answering the question whether he is familiar with the political situation in Montenegro and whether it can affect the European integration of the state, he said that it is necessary to use the strong support of citizens in this process.



Ratas said that he hopes that politicians will understand that the support of the citizens is very important.