Region Even after the "marathon" negotiations, no agreement reached in Bosnia-Herzegovina After extensive negotiations on changes to the Election Law, SDA and HDZ representatives left the building of the Delegation of the European Union in Sarajevo. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 29, 2021 | 08:48

After leaving the building, SDA presidency member Alma Čolo said that no agreement had been reached, that everything else was up for discussion.



After that, the HDZ delegation left the facility, the "Klix" portal reported. Members of the SDA and HDZ delegations Alma Čolo, Halid Genjac, Marinko Čavara, Borjana Krišto, Bariša Čolak and Josip Merdžo were in the building of the EU Delegation all the time. The talks were attended by the heads of delegations, party leaders Bakir Izetbegović and Dragan Čović.



A few hours earlier, Bakir Izetbegović stated that the SDA supports the proposals of the international community.



"The president of the Venice Commission, on behalf of mediators from the international community, presented proposals related to the House of Peoples at the state level, the Presidency and the possibility of unblocking the process in the Federation. The SDA supported all these proposals," Izetbegovic said, without commenting on specific details, nor about the reaction of the HDZ.



He said that these proposals are a partial solution that still needs to be worked on. It remains uncertain what is the reaction of Covic and the HDZ representative. Negotiations, which are taking place in the presence of Special Envoy Matthew Palmer and European Union Envoy Angelina Eichhorst, will continue tomorrow.