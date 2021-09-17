Region Mandatory vaccination introduced in Slovenia All employees in the state administration in Slovenia who do not have immunity to coronavirus, either by vaccination or illness, will have to be vaccinated. Source: index.hr Friday, September 17, 2021 | 10:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

A negative test for coronavirus will no longer be sufficient for them to come to work, as for other unvaccinated citizens, the Slovenian government has decided. If they want to work, they must receive the first dose of the vaccine by October 1, and the second by November 1.



The decision to set an example for the rest of the population to get vaccinated as soon as possible was made by the government at an online session, and it will be explained in more detail on Friday at a press conference.