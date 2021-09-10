Region "Abazovic stabbed us in the back" Democratic Montenegro has accused Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic of "fickleness and political hypocrisy". Source: Tanjug Friday, September 10, 2021 | 08:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Boris Pejovic

This statement came after Abazović said that he would overthrow the Government if the Minister of Police, Sergej Sekulović, is replaced.



The party of the President of the Assembly, Aleksa Bečić, estimates that Abazović "stabbed a knife in the back" to all those with whom he was in the coalition and who were his superiors, and that he continues "in his recognizable style".



They add that Abazović "thinks that with unprecedented media hysteria after September 5, he will cover up the truth, hide his fickleness, hide the fact that he is constantly trying to sit on ten chairs".



"You are outplayed, Abazovic, everyone saw who you are, Montenegrins, Serbs and members of minority nations, because they see that you don't have a shred of sincerity. These days, people are disgusted by how aggressively you are trying to deal with the prime minister and you buy the credit for the successful action on September 5, and you were against that action, against the enthronement and all the time you performed a solo act, so that the DPS would take over power and control over Cetinje and Montenegro", the Democrats said in a statement.



They stated that Abazović "got the most of all in the Government", and that tonight he "attacked the other 37 MPs who do not have any members of the Government and threatens to overthrow it".



"Go ahead, overthrow the government if you have the guts. You don't, of course, and you're just bluffing to try to trade like many times before," the Democrats said.



The party denied Abazović's allegations that they were an obstacle to the election of the Prosecutorial Council and told that he forgot to say that the previous Prosecutorial Council had ceased to exist and was implementing its intentions by the decision of the President of the Assembly.



They pointed out that anyone can agree with them on the election of an independent and professional Prosecutorial Council, but not the one who "thinks he will appoint party members to the council".