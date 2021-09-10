Region "Let us live" Serbian member of Bosnian Presidency, Milorad Dodik, stated that he would meet with President Vučić, on Sunday, within the framework of regular consultations. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 10, 2021 | 08:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ FEHIM DEMIR

Dodik reminded that the meeting will take place the day before the important visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Serbia, when important regional issues will probably be discussed.



He pointed out that he respects Germany, that it is the most powerful economy in the world, the most politically important and leading EU country, RTRS reports.



"One cannot disrespect that, but I also think that Germany's too eager to determine for us what our life will be like here. If it is from the Germans, it is too much. Let us live, as we do not arrange your lives, stop arranging ours and we will understand each other better", said Dodik, who repeatedly pointed out that he does not recognize the High Representative of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt.