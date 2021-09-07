Region Podgorica confirmed: Patriarch Porfirije was endangered in Cetinje Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said that there was a great security threat for the patriarch. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 11:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/STR/ bg

The investigation will establish details and facts about security threats during the enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije in Cetinje, Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said today, adding that a major security threat to the SPC leader was real, which the patriarch confirmed with his statement.



He assessed that the security services passed the big exam, while on the other hand, as he says, there is a bitter taste related to the whole event.



Abazovic told Nova S that there were no cases of disobedience in the security sector, but that there were cases of certain emotional fluctuations in some people. The security sector functioned flawlessly, claims the Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro.



"I do not allow anyone to charge people with something they are not guilty of. Anyone who refuses any task will be suspended," Abazovic said. He pointed out that patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Porfirije, is a protected person and the obligation of the police is to keep him as far away from danger as possible.



"If something happened to the SPC patriarch, I tell you that no one but me would come out. I do not allow any shadow to be cast on any police officer who came out in spite of everything. We are not proud of the use of tear gas, but there is a lack of dialogue and political culture," Abazovic said.



He also said that the state is not there to determine in which church someone can perform a religious rite, but that its task is to protect constitutional rights.



Speaking about the relations between Montenegro and Serbia, Abazovic said that their commitment was to establish much greater trust, cooperation and more relaxed relations with Serbia than they are now.