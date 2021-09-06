Region Krivokapić: Turning point happened at 4.30 a.m., that's when I decided Prime Minister of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapić, addressed the public at a press conference on the current events in Montenegro. Source: B92 Monday, September 6, 2021 | 20:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

At the beginning of his address, he thanked the people of Montenegro, and said that those who were "there" know very well that it is in our interest, that there is the least ideology and the most link between politics and organized crime.



According to him, thanks to the decisive action taken by the Police Directorate and all police officers, with the Army "you saw that it passed without any injuries, and at one point the event was treated as risky with unforeseeable consequences".



Krivokapic said that Montenegro was in a delicate situation. "It was natural that the citizens feared how this would end."



"You can see that this event was not so significant from the point of view of enthronement. It was an occasion for certain structures that belong to a certain part of politics, which has been trying since August 30 to reshape the electoral will of the citizens."



"These forces that want to make Montenegro a state that never was, received an answer, it turned out that there is no policy that is more important than the policy of peace... All citizens have won."



"Thanks primarily to the decisive action taken by the police administration and all police officers together as well as the whole of Montenegro, it passed without any injuries, which were treated for some time by the security services as an event with unforeseeable consequences."



He emphasized that there are no more divisions in Montenegro. Answering questions, he said that he did not mention the "coup d'état", and that those were not his words. "Anyone who hadn't act in accordance with one's competencies, will be prosecuted on the basis of analysis."



Prime Minister of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapić, emphasized that no one will be spared, wherever he worked, and whatever function he performed.

Postponement - it was not even considered

He also referred to the statement of the President of Serbia that the enthronement was postponed at one point.



"I'm telling you, we didn't even think of postponing the enthronement". Krivokapić emphasized that the turning point happened at 4.30 a.m., when he decided to go to Cetinje.



"Turning point happened at 4.30 in the morning when I said I'm going, I don't care who will protect me. My life is not worth if Montenegro is introduced into the civil war. I said I'm going by helicopter, I'm going to Cetinje and I'll be with Patriarch and Metropolitan. It was only then that part of the Police Directorate, or to be honest, the operation of the command system was evident, the command process began, which lasted until about 11 a.m., when the command system was handed over to the professionals. Then there was no scenario that promised any hope that something could change. Sure we had many ideas, there were ideas, but we live in a period when we need to show that violence should not dominate wisdom. Everyone wanted to see force, with the similar forceful response. It did not happen and the plans of those strategists who brought Montenegro to this state failed," Krivokapic said.



He added that "those strategists had information about what was being prepared in Cetinje by the Police Administration".

I'm puzzled

He also commented on the release of the advisor to the president of the state, Veselin Veljović.



He said that "one can just wonder what is happening in the judiciary."



"The judiciary has remained, I repeat for the fiftieth time, the only captured institution. I can't reveal everything that happened these days. The prosecution has not been replaced, the judiciary is not working at full capacity. This is about selectivity and trying to demonstrate someone's power. Time will show why someone did not do their job. It is not the fault of the police, it was just doing what is within its competence," Krivokapic said.



He added that he was glad that no one from the police left his jurisdiction. "I advocated that the enthronement be where it has been for centuries. I don't know who has some information, this is my position and the Security Council that supported it. Let everyone be honored of the way one behaved," Krivokapic said.



Commenting on the views of the Council for Civil Control of the Work of the Police that there was an excess of force and the use of rubber bullets, Krivokapić said that everyone should prove it. "I'm not aware that rubber bullets were used. These are all speculations of certain people."



"The action that was carried out will be taught in security textbooks," he emphasized.

Names in seven days

Prime Minister of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapić, said that some individuals from the security system did not understand the seriousness of the situation until the patriarch said that he would go to Cetinje on foot.



He said the names would be disclosed in seven days.



"We don't want to make rash decisions, but to issue statement based on the facts and that everyone is held responsible accordingly."

"I don't care whether I'll secure the prime minister position"

He also said that he was "not interested" in whether he would be prime minister tomorrow.



"It is important for Montenegro to be transformed and to experience that development in the economic sense," Krivokapic said.

Molotov cocktail

Asked about information from his office about throwing a Molotov cocktail on Sunday morning, he said they had a photo that testified that a Molotov cocktail had been thrown.



He also said that he was informing the leaders of the majority that he would make a detailed analysis in the next few days and take certain measures without mentioning a specific name and not wanting to prejudge anything.



"They have supported all our activities and I thank them for that."