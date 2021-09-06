Region Confirmed: Pilots refused to transport Porfirije and Joanikije - had a justification Two officers of the Air Helicopter Unit of the Ministry of the Interior of Montenegro refused the task - to make themselves available to the Police Directorate. Source: RTCG Monday, September 6, 2021 | 14:40 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

According to Montenegrin media, they refused to transport Metropolitan Joanikije and Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Porfirije.



This was confirmed for RTCG by the director of the Directorate for Emergency Situations in the Ministry of the Interior of Montenegro, Miodrag Bešović.



Bešović stated that all legal actions were taken against them in accordance with the law.



"As a reason for the refusal, they stated that there are safety conditions have not been met for the activity of the helicopter," he said.



On Sunday, the Metropolitan and the Patriarch arrived at the enthronement in Cetinje by helicopter of the Army of Montenegro.