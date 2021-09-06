Region New details re: helicopter landing in Cetinje: "Abazović was in charge" VIDEO / PHOTO Metropolitan of Montenegro and the Littoral, Joanikije, was enthroned in the Cetinje Monastery after he was transported from Podgorica by military helicopter. Source: B92 Monday, September 6, 2021 | 08:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/STR/ bg

Church dignitaries could not reach Cetinje by road due to the blockades set up by the opponents of the enthronement on Saturday afternoon.



Shortly after 8 o'clock, the helicopter landed on the meadow in front of the monastery, where Joanikije was then enthroned on the throne of St. Peter.



According to the Montenegrin media, the Government unofficially said that the military helicopter was used because it is more modern, faster and safer than the helicopters available to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



The space in front of the monastery was secured by members of the Anti-Terrorist Police Unit (PTJ) armed with long barrels. They protected Joanikije and Porfirije with their bodies and body armor when entering the monastery, which was surrounded by a police cordon.



According to the media in Montenegro, the coordinator of the security services, Dritan Abazović, his advisers, the Minister of the Interior, Sergej Sekulović, and the director of the Police Administration, Zoran Brdjanin, from the vice president's office, commanded the action.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Risto Bozovic

The Police Administration announced that 14 people were detained due to the incident in Cetinje, that two were arrested, that seven police officers and at least 30 demonstrators were injured. According to the data from the Emergency Medical Service in Cetinje, a total of 60 people were examined from September 4 at 4 pm until yesterday at noon.



No public gathering in Cetinje was reported to the police for yesterday, as well as the day before when there were also gatherings. Veljovic was arrested shortly before 9 o'clock, after he attacked his former colleagues from the police.



His attack was recorded by cameras, and the video was posted on Twitter by Abazović. Abazovic also claims that this is the first situation in which the police reacted, and that passive resistance was offered for 30 hours until then.

Pogledajte kako je Veselin Veljović, savjetnik Predsjednika države i grupa poslanika DPS započela jutros napad na @PolicijaCG .



Sad je valjda svima sve jasno!

Apelujemo na mir i spuštanje tenzija. pic.twitter.com/TRwaiJQrkr — Dr Dritan Abazovic (@DritanAbazovic) September 5, 2021

Tanjug/AP Photo/Risto Bozovic

Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro, Sergej Sekulović, congratulated the members of the Police Directorate on "professionally done work, demonstrated patience and proportionate use of force".



"We promised to respect the constitutional rights of all citizens of Montenegro. We managed to do that", said Sekulović, the Ministry of the Interior announced on Twitter.