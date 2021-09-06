Region "The downfall of Milo Djukanovic" Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, assessed that the President of Montenegro, Milo Djukanović, "experienced defeat". Source: Tanjug Monday, September 6, 2021 | 08:40 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Boris Pejovic

As he explained, he believes that this happened because he tried to deal with "the Serbian national line".



"This is also the symbolic end of Djukanovic's regime, which was based on quarrels, obstruction of the Serbian national being, interests and rights in Montenegro," Dodik said in Banja Luka.



As he stated, that happened at the moment when Djukanovic "imagined that he could settle accounts with the Serbs and the Serbian Orthodox Church", RTRS reports.



"When he set out to seize churches and church property, then the protests led to his political defeat, and recent events have shown that he worked in favor of his political downfall. Two facts are clear, and that is that Metropolitan Joanikije was enthroned and that the SPC showed strength in Montenegro", Dodik concluded.