Region Patriarch confirmed: The enthronement will be held tomorrow in Cetinje PHOTO Tonight, Serbian Patriarch Porfirije denied media claims that the enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije in Cetinje will not take place tomorrow. Source: Tanjug Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 23:34

“Tomorrow morning, with God’s help and prayers for peace, all the bishops will go to Cetinje for the enthronement of Bishop Joanikije on the throne of the Montenegro-Littoral Bishopric,” the Patriarch was quoted as saying.



He said that the Serbian Orthodox Church will never give up the enthronement in the Cetinje monastery.



Just to reiterate, some media have reported that the SPC has given up on the enthronement of Bishop Joanikije tomorrow at the Cetinje Monastery, which proved to be false information.