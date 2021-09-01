Region Dodik clearly told his colleague: "You will be watching me for a long time" Republika Srpska will not succumb to pressure to accept the new High Representative, said today the Serbian member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 18:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

He also told his Bosniak colleague Sefik Dzaferovic that he would watch him for a long time.



"I will just tell Dzaferovic - I'm not very happy to see him there either, but he will watch me here for a long time," Dodik told reporters in Ribnik after Dzaferovic called on High Representative Christian Schmidt, whom Republika Srpska does not recognize, to raise the issue of Dodik's removal.



Dodik says that when you look at everything reasonably, it means only one thing - that Muslims expect the High Representative to do only what they want, and that so far it has happened that the High Representatives only did what the Muslims asked for.



According to him, since 1995, when the institution of the High Representative was introduced, there has been no act in the interest of the Republika Srpska.



"Everything was against us, so there is no reason to respect such institutions, such high representatives, such so-called high representatives," Dodik said, Radio Television of Republika Srpska reported. He also said that Christian Schmidt could be regarded if he identified himself as a representative of the Quint or a group of countries that elected him, or if he introduced himself as a German envoy, but that he could not be referred to as a high representative.



"He is not a high representative, we will not succumb to pressure. I think that is a question for us 'to be or not to be' ", said Dodik. Dodik said that it is better to sign the capitulation immediately if we accept that we are governed in this way, that a foreigner can appear who is elected by a group of countries and passes laws here, implements changes...



"Then it is better that we are not part of this, it is better to raise our hands immediately and say goodbye to this," Dodik said, adding that they simply have to understand that.



Dodik reiterated that Schmidt, as far as Republika Srpska is concerned, will be recognized only if he is appointed High Representative by a Security Council Resolution and nothing else, although, as he said, he knows that there are great powers backing him, like the United States, Germany, EU and some other countries.