Region MIA assessment: Security situation in Cetinje unfavorable; Ban?; "It's not war"

He pointed out that the essential question is whether that assessment is so unfavorable that the rallies are banned, or we will, as he said, allow the citizens to use their constitutionally guaranteed rights.



Sekulović says that bans can be a short-term solution, but also that it presents the endangering of freedoms.



He claims that the Ministry of the Interior is acting completely impartially, although, as he said, they are under pressure and are required to be biased.



At a working breakfast with journalists, Sekulović said that the police cannot guarantee absolute security to any citizen or journalist who will be in Cetinje on September 5, because, if they were to guarantee it, they would have to have one police officer per citizen. He also said that the rally was reported for September 3, but not for September 5.



The director of the Police Administration, Zoran Brdjanin, explained that the police are not there to predict events and that the feeling of security is individual. "It is not a war, it is not a state of emergency, we guarantee people security in objective circumstances," he said, Podgorica's Vijesti reported.



Brdjanin said that the question of whether security could be guaranteed on that day should also be posed to the media, because, as he said, he saw that significant public disturbance was not caused by events, but by the way they were interpreted in the media.



"Imagine all the media publishing blank pages from today until September 6. Would that have any reaction? What are you planning? What is your editorial concept? Will there still be texts that will calm tensions or raise tensions? Have you planned any editorial meetings? Was there any initiative for all of you to meet, hug and go together to Cetinje and show that each of you came to express some of your convictions," the director of the Police Directorate asked.



State Secretary in the Ministry of the Interior, Zoran Miljanic, said that the police in Cetinje would be the guarantor of peace for all citizens, regardless of their religious or party affiliation.



He also said that all politicians who come to Cetinje uninvited on September 5, no matter which gathering they would attend, bear a special responsibility.