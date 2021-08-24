Region Media: "Cobras" entered Montenegro According to daily Pobjeda, both the Montenegrin and Serbian security services will provide a security assessment of the enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 24, 2021 | 09:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar/Ilustracija

It will depend on their assessment whether the announced enthronement will be held in the Cetinje monastery or in some other place, as well as what the scenario of that event will be, Pobjeda further states.



Citing unnamed sources from Belgrade and Podgorica, the paper writes that it should come as no surprise that the head of the Montenegrin ANB, Dejan Vuksic, in such a complex situation, as they say, "cried out for the fraternal help" of security forces from Serbia, assessing it as a kind of sad confession of the inability "of the government in Montenegro to control the situation on its own".



Pobjeda claims that experts from the Serbian security forces from, as they say, "Cobra, a detachment of the military police of the Serbian Army, arrived in Montenegro to inspect the field, together with BIA agents and the top of the ANB, to give a final security risk assessment in case that the enthronement of the Metropolitan of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Joanikije, take place on September 5 in Cetinje".



Referring to unofficial information, the paper writes that BIA operatives were in Cetinje on Sunday, in order to, as it is stated, monitor the atmosphere on the spot and check the plans of the opponents of the enthronement of Joanikije and try to find out the organization's schemes. They allegedly acted outside the knowledge of the members of the National Security Agency, but in agreement with the top of the ANB.



The paper also claims that the head of the Montenegrin ANB, on that occasion, but also, as they say, with the aim of achieving intensive cooperation, not only on the occasion of the events of September 5, visited Belgrade twice in a short time, and that he sent his closest associates.



According to Belgrade's Pobjeda sources, the BIA provided the ANB chiefs with data, collected by their operatives while working on Montenegrin territory, "on the ties of individuals and patriotic organizations, as well as their ties with civic activists in Serbia."



Three days ago, the Podgorica daily writes, referring to security sources, there are members of the Cobra in Montenegro, who, as they say, are trained to fight "terrorism and rebel groups in all conditions", but also to plan and implement security tasks "in the field of protection of certain persons and facilities", as well as providing the highest foreign military delegations on official visits to Serbia.



According to the newspaper, their task is to assess the possibility of holding a ceremony in Cetinje, and to work out a plan for the arrival of the church-state delegation from Podgorica to Cetinje on September 5.