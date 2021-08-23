Region "Montenegro is officially occupied" Former Defense Minister and opposition DPS official Predrag Boskovic claims the enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije in Cetinje is a high-security-risk event. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 23, 2021 | 12:02 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphoto/ Xload

In an extensive interview for Podgorica's Pobjeda, Boskovic said that the current government does not share such concern because, as he states, they are not up to the responsibilities of the functions they perform and "their intentions towards Montenegro and preserving the civic concept of the state are very questionable."



When asked why the Serbian Orthodox Church insists that the enthronement of Bishop Joanikije be in the Cetinje monastery, Boskovic claims that there is no doubt that this act seeks to "show that Montenegro is officially occupied".



"Namely, after winning the elections and forming a clero-nationalist government, the mentors of domestic contractors encountered active resistance from all healthy units and parts of society that they did not expect. Therefore, after the plans for the blitzkrieg occupation failed, they decided to do it in several phases...", Bošković claims and adds:



"The occupiers now see an ideal opportunity - by symbolically enthroning on Cetinje, they want to show that Cetinje and thus Montenegro in general have been conquered. Of course, this is a meaningless illusion“.