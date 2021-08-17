Region Montenegrins decide: "We do not accept refugees" By joining a statement from 100 countries issued by the State Department, Montenegro has not committed itself to temporarily accepting refugees from Afghanistan Source: RTCG Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 18:09 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ STRINGER

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, such a committment is not even foreseen by this statement.



"According to the statement, Montenegro supported the initiative which calls for everyone who wants to leave the country to be allowed to do so, including the need for roads, airports and border crossings to remain open. The statement states, among other things, that the people of Afghanistan "deserve to live with dignity in a safe and secure environment, so we believe that it is necessary to ensure that all of them, especially women, are guaranteed respect for fundamental rights," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



They add that Montenegro, as a country that was part of the NATO mission in Afghanistan (ISAF and Decisive Support), pays special attention to the situation, supports the efforts and joins the calls of the international community to ensure safe exit from the country for allied and partner forces and the people of Afghanistan, who want it.



"Montenegro, at this stage, will not receive refugees as arbitrarily stated in some media, so we emphasize that this topic should be reported with special sensitivity for accurate in informing of the public. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs certainly remains available for any additional information on this issue", it is concluded from that department of the Government of Montenegro.