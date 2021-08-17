Region Top-ranking warning: "Don't travel to Montenegro" The U.S. authorities have issued a notice to their citizens not to travel to Montenegro due to the complicated situation with the coronavirus. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 17, 2021 | 11:25 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/Mehaniq

These are recommendations for travel of the highest, fourth level, according to which it is not recommended at all, CdM reports.



"Do not travel to Montenegro due to COVID-19. Read the State Department's page on coronavirus before planning any international trip," reads the announcement, which was also published on the website of the United States Embassy in Montenegro.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a notice, indicating a very high level of coronavirus in the country.



"The risk of infection and the development of severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers," the statement said.