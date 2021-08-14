Region To enter Slovenia more stringent measures will be introduced Ljubljana - Slovenia announced that from August 23, new measures for transit passengers will be introduced. Source: B92 Saturday, August 14, 2021 | 15:53 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

All transit passengers must present proof of vaccination, a medical report showing that they have had a virus or a negative test to enter the country.



"From August 23, transit through Slovenia will no longer be possible without meeting the PCT conditions," the government said in a statement after the session held last night.



Until the said date, the exception will be still valid for all transit passengers, according to which they do not have to prove their Covid status at the border if they leave Slovenia as soon as possible, and no longer than 12 hours. New measures in Slovenia will exempt all persons entering Slovenia, under the age of 15 from the PCT conditions, landowners, and the real estate owners in the border area, cross-border migrant workers, and employees in international transport. The new government decision again prescribes the mandatory use of protective masks for visitors to public and cultural events indoors, while wearing masks becomes mandatory for outdoor gatherings if more than 100 people are gathered.