Region Media reports: Arrests were made this morning in Montenegro As reported by state TV CG television police action started this morning with arrests made across Montenegro. Source: TV CG Friday, August 13, 2021 | 15:55

Persons suspected of planning the murder of several public officials were arrested in several Montenegrin cities.

As unofficially reported, by search conducted on several locations, coordinated action started early this morning, as ordered by the Special State Prosecutor's Office.



National TV station’s source from the prosecutor’s office stated that this is a case opened earlier due to the conspiracy of committing the murders of several public officials.



Vijesti daily wrote that all suspects are part of a six-member criminal group which, according to police operative data is close to the Skaljar clan criminal group.



Most members of the criminal group were arrested today as ordered by the Special Prosecutor Miroslav Turkovic, while some of them – Bar resident Stefan Djukic and Emil Tuzovic are in Ukrainian prison on charges of attempting to murder Radoje Zvicer in May last year, allegedly one of the leaders of the Kavacki clan criminal group.



Police officers arrested today: Milan Brajovic from Danilovgrad, Zoran Perovic and Dusan Boljevic from Podgorica, Nino Korac from Berane, residing in Bar, Aleksandar Roncevic and Stefan Micic, while a fugitive DD (Kotor resident), whose identity is known to Vijesti Television, is being intensively searched for.



Judge Ms. Uskokovic is believed to be the target of this criminal group, because of the fact that he is running the case against Stefan Djukic and his criminal group for the murder of Jovan Klisic from Bar and the attempted murder of Velizar Gardasevic in November 2019.



The data gathered so far show that she was under surveillance while staying in Podgorica and Kotor, where she resides. That was the reason why she was granted police protection a few months ago.



According to the evidence obtained by Montenegrin investigators, this criminal organization planned the liquidation of Chief Special Prosecutor Milivoje Katnic, Special Prosecutor SasaCadjenovic, former Assistant Police Director Zoran Lazovic, and his son Petar, an employee of the National Security Agency.