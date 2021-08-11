Region Ultimatum to Krivokapic No census – no government, the DF said after the announcement of Mr. Krivokapic that a census will be difficult to organize this year. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 11, 2021 | 18:35 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Boris Pejovic

As Prime Minister of Montenegro pointed out, serious preparations are needed for the census to happen.

The DF told the Prime Minister that should there be no law that ensures the conduct of the census from November 1 this year not on the parliamentary agenda, he should forget about everything he has got by the will of people who know who they are and who want this to get finally verified at the first freely organized census since 1945.



By saying that the census might not be held this year, you agree with the results of the falsified census from 2011, which was conducted by the DPS within the atmosphere of dictatorship and blackmail, therefore it is not acceptable for the census to be postponed, especially when it could be held freely and finally after 75 years, a realistic picture of Montenegro could be established. Anyone who advised you that the members of the coalition For the Future of Montenegro will swallow this betrayal for the interests of our voters, for some 'higher goals', was seriously mistaken, the statement DF delivered to the media said.



It is believed that the failure to hold the census would be directed against the Serb people in Montenegro, against all those who won on August 30, and who, among other things, fought for Montenegro to return to itself and its tradition after decades of persecution and extermination of the Serbian identity.



That would be an escape from truth and reality, proof of weakness, and retreat before those we defeated on August 30 by defending our identity. The census should be a sort of confirmation that changes have taken place in Montenegro and no one can, including ourselves, deprive anyone of that right, and that everybody is closely monitored and prevented to betray our cause, they also said.



It was pointed out that, with such a move, Krivokapic goes "directly to the aid of anti-Serb hysteria, Montenegrin extremism and those who are ready to invade the temples of the Serbian Orthodox Church."



It sounds almost tragicomic that almost a year after the election, the manager of Monstat, Gordana Radojevic, prominent DPS media hawk and the forger of the last census, as well as other data needed by the DPS to cheat the nation, were not replaced. The truth to be said, she was also one of those calling for the adoption of the Law on Census and assessing that the preparatory activities within the competence of Monstat as ready.



Simply, it comes to this: No census – no government.