Region Dodik's "revenge" part two - 15 years in prison Radio-Television of Republika Srpska announced changes to the Republika Srpska Criminal Code agreed by representatives of RS parliamentary parties. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 28, 2021 | 17:29

The changes are a response to Inzko's imposition of a decision to "ban genocide denial", protecting the citizens of Republika Srpska and Republika Srpska.



This is the full content that is in the possession of the Radio-Television of Republika Srpska.



Whoever publicly exposes the Republika Srpska, its flag, coat of arms, emblem or anthem to contempt, contempt or gross disparagement, shall be punished by imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.



- If the act referred to in paragraph 1 of this Article is committed in such a way that the Republika Srpska is marked as an aggressor or genocidal creation or its peoples as aggressor or genocidal, the perpetrator shall be punished by imprisonment for a term between six months and five years.



- If the act referred to in paragraph 2 of this Article was committed by an official or responsible person or a person in government institutions or a body financed from the public budget, he shall be punished by imprisonment for a term between two and ten years.



- If the works from para. 1 to 3 of this Article, committed with the intention of changing the constitutional order of the Republika Srpska, its territorial integrity or independence, the perpetrator shall be punished by imprisonment for a term between three and fifteen years.



This Law shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republika Srpska.