Region Officially, it takes effect today Amendments to the BiH Criminal Code were published in the BiH Official Gazette on Tuesday, banning and punishing genocide denial and glorifying war crimes. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 28, 2021 | 08:00 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ FEHIM DEMIR

Today, these provisions come into force.



According to the information available on the website of the Office of the High Representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the law enters into force eight days after its publication on the OHR website or the day after its publication in the BiH Official Gazette, whichever comes first.



This means that the new provisions of the Criminal Code of BiH, which refer to the denial of genocide, will enter into force today, Klix.ba reported.



On July 23, the outgoing High Representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Valentin Inzko, announced that he had used his Bonn powers and imposed amendments to the Criminal Code of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which prohibits and punishes the denial of genocide. Who violates this law faces up to six months to five years in prison.



The presidents of the parliamentary parties based in the Republika Srpska adopted five conclusions on Inzko's decision, including a boycott of the work of Bosnia-Herzegovina's institutions.