Officially - Inzko's law on genocide is valid from tomorrow

Amendments to BiH Criminal Code were published in the Official Gazette today, prohibiting and punishing denial of genocide and the glorification of war crimes.

Source: klix.ba
EPA/SRDJAN SUKI
According to the information available on the website of the Office of the High Representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the law enters into force eight days after its publication on the OHR website or the day after its publication in the Official Gazette of Bosnia and Herzegovina, whichever comes first.

This means that the new provisions of the BiH Criminal Code, which refer to the denial of genocide, will enter into force tomorrow.

