Region Conflict in Sarajevo: Usurpation HDZ BiH President Dragan Covic told SDA leader Bakir Izetbegovic that he understand his desire and determination to make the BiH Federation - a Bosniak entity.

In response to Izetbegović's letter, Čović says that the leader of the SDA is trying to do so by disempowering the House of Peoples of the Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina, which, according to him, should be Bosniak, "under the guise of your vision of a civic".



"So, not the Croatian and Serbian and all other citizens of the Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina. What is it, Mr. Izetbegovic, but the agenda for divisions, usurpation of peace, the Constitution, interethnic relations, undermining the European perspective of Bosnia-Herzegovina," Covic asks.



He pointed out that one cannot complain about the fate of Bosnia-Herzegovina at the same time, and in reality obstruct the negotiations without offering credible solutions.



"It definitely harms Bosnia-Herzegovina and all its peoples and citizens," Covic said.



"However, regardless of your public meaningful and meaningless tactics and games, I want to remind you that we are the ones who have the key to success or failure in their hands and that no one else will, can or should solve the problems that are primarily our obligation", he added.



Covic explains that he especially emphasizes that because sometimes he feels that Izetbegovic is not fully aware of that or that he refuses that kind of responsibility due to weaknesses and leadership problems, which, as he stated, are obviously difficult to solve on the overall Bosniak political scene.



"In any case, it is certain that it is not advisable to use this chance for an agreement that we received, with great trust, support and sincere friendly relationship between the EU and US administrations, for our personal or party positions," Covic said, as was broadcast by Sarajevo's N1 TV.



Earlier, Izetbegović sent a letter to all leaders of parliamentary parties in which, among other things, he warned of the need to avoid unnecessary public quarrels for the sole purpose of collecting political points on issues that are vital for all Bosnian citizens and that can determine the fate of the state.