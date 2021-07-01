Region "Shameful" Democratic Front assessed the attitude of Montenegrin Government re: the arrest of the Montenegrin citizen Risto Jovanović in Kosovo and Metohija as shameful Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 09:50 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Giovanni Love

"This is an indication that this is an alienated, unpopular government, which has turned its back on the people who waged a victory on August 30th. (Prime Minister Zdravko) Krivokapic and his minister Radulovic are therefore fiercely defending the policy of the former Montenegrin regime, which Radulovic himself acknowledged", announced DF, a member of the ruling Montenegrin coalition.



It is a shame, they pointed out, that there is not a single word from the Government of Montenegro condemning the behavior of the Kosovo authorities in relation to Risto Jovanović.



Podgorica resident Risto Jovanovic, when arrested by the Kosovo police on Vidovdan, June 28, in Gazimestan, was ordered 30 days detention.



Jovanovic, who was indicted before the Basic Court in Pristina for the criminal offense of "inciting national and religious hatred and intolerance", has the right to appeal the decision.