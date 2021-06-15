Region 0

Slovenia declared the end; "It is over"

The coronavirus epidemic is over, it was said today at the press conference of the Slovenian government.

Source: B92
EPA-EFE/IGOR KUPLJENIK
However, part of the measures will remain in force.

The current measures will be in force until Thursday, and then they could be reconsidered.

According to Slovenian media, wearing a mask will remain mandatory in closed public spaces, just like using disinfectants and keeping the prescribed distance.

"Today is the last day of the epidemic in Slovenia. The epidemiological situation in Slovenia is favorable. Everyone who adhered to the measures, decided to get vaccinated, and above all acted responsibly, deserves credit for that," said Slovenian government spokeswoman Maja Bratus at the conference.

