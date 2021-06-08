Region "He told us not to worry, come what may" Today is the sentencing of Ratko Mladic, his son Darko said in an interview with TV Prva that he last heard from his father yesterday afternoon. Source: B92, prva Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 08:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/PETER DEJONG / POOL

As he said, he last saw his father in January 2020.



"We hear each other almost every day. His health is quite bad… Not good at all… He had strokes, heart attacks, he somehow managed to get over it. Mentally he is good, he can talk, he talks a little slower, and he loses strength very quickly, so he has to rest. We will see if he will get the last atom of strength out of himself and be as he should be", Darko Mladic told Prva TV.



He pointed out that the medical service was hiding his condition, and that they managed to bring Serbian and Russian doctors with difficulty. He says it was more of a visit than a medical check-up.



"It is a farce for independent doctors to determine his condition. Only when Russia insisted in the Security Council did they provide documents showing that he had not been adequately treated… he went through two more serious crises, and the report only says that his blood pressure was high", Mladic's son stated. He pointed out that General Mladic can't wait to see members of his family.



"He said not to worry. Whatever happens," Mladic said.



Darko points out that General Mladic didn't think that The Hague was hanging over "our soldiers as "the Sword of Damocles".



"He did not pay attention. He received messages that if he was not cooperative, he would end up in The Hague. He thought that what he was doing was in the interest of the people, and that was defending the people. His task was to ensure peace for Serbs despite blackmail, war operations... He was aware of what that meant, but that did not affect his decisions", Darko Mladic said.



Lawyer Branko Lukić said that the earlier verdict was unclear and pointed out that they object to numerous things, when it comes to the decision of the Hague Tribunal. He says a retrial does not suit them. He pointed out that they had proved that General Mladic was not guilty.



"If politics decides, you can guess what the result might be," Lukic pointed out, adding that doctors in The Hague gave Mladic certain tonics that instantly improve his condition, but soon its effect subsides.