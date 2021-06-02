Region "Krivokapic enjoys full support" Democratic Montenegro is of the opinion that Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić should not resign and that he has their full support. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 20:06 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

This was announced today by the leader of that party and the president of the parliament, Aleksa Bečić.



"We gave our word and we respect the word," Becic told reporters at the Music Center, where he attended the constitutive session of the Committee for marking the jubilee - 50 years of the Montenegrin Academy of Sciences and Arts, with Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic and President Milo Djukanovic.



He also said that he regretted that there was no legal obligation for parties to go to the polls on their own, in order to have a "clear picture of who has legitimacy" on the political scene, Podgorica's Vijesti reported.



The Democratic Front, the most influential alliance in the ruling coalition, denied confidence in Krivokapic because he did not keep his word and fulfilled his promise to the people by refusing to sign the Fundamental Agreement with the Serbian Orthodox Church. He said that the Democrats will be partners even if the Prime Minister thinks "they need invigoration".



"Whoever thinks differently, can test this very easily," said Becic, without specifying what exactly it could mean.